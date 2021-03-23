Blustery winds, light rain expected in some parts of SoCal

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Forecasters warned of blustery winds in many parts of California on Tuesday.

Southern California forecasters said a moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event would develop Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon, with strongest gusts across the Los Angeles County mountains and wind-prone valley passes and canyons.

High wind warnings were issued for the central Sierra Nevada and wind advisories were to go into effect in the northern Sierra, much of the Central Valley, the central coast south through Los Angeles and eastward across the mountains and deserts.

Light precipitation lingered in the Sierra after snow showers moved through late Monday. Mammoth Mountain reported 1 inch of new snow overnight. Light snow and rain also fell in some of the mountains of Southern California.

The conditions developed as a strong upper level disturbance dropped down from the Pacific Northwest into eastern central California and Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News