Blustery winds, light rain expected in some parts of SoCal

Forecasters warned of blustery winds in many parts of California on Tuesday.

Southern California forecasters said a moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event would develop Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon, with strongest gusts across the Los Angeles County mountains and wind-prone valley passes and canyons.

High wind warnings were issued for the central Sierra Nevada and wind advisories were to go into effect in the northern Sierra, much of the Central Valley, the central coast south through Los Angeles and eastward across the mountains and deserts.

Light precipitation lingered in the Sierra after snow showers moved through late Monday. Mammoth Mountain reported 1 inch of new snow overnight. Light snow and rain also fell in some of the mountains of Southern California.

The conditions developed as a strong upper level disturbance dropped down from the Pacific Northwest into eastern central California and Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

If you're driving through the mountains this morning, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine be prepared for some light showers, low visibility, and gusty winds. The snow level is around 4500 feet so no snow expected to accumulate on the highway. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/FVM4TVb70n — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2021