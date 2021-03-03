Railway worker dies after being crushed between 2 trains at La Mirada rail yard

A railway worker died after being crushed between two trains that converged Wednesday morning near the La Mirada-Buena Park border.

Officials received a call about 12:30 a.m. reporting a victim trapped beneath a train in the area of Beach Boulevard and Stage Road, the Orange County Fire Authority stated.

Arriving firefighters found that the victim, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway employee, had been between two trains that were converging and was crushed.

Fatality Train Incident-12:27AM #OCFA received a call that a victim was trapped beneath a train. FF’s arrived on scene and found that 2 trains had converged crushing the deceased victim between them. FF’s quickly worked with law enforcement to secure the scene. pic.twitter.com/3zeARHmQpy — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 3, 2021

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BNSF issued a statement confirming the employee’s death at the La Mirada rail yard and sent condolences to the victim’s family.

“The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved in this incident,” part of the statement read.

National Transportation Safety Board officials will be arriving Wednesday afternoon to take part in the investigation, an NTSB tweet stated.

NTSB investigating the March 3, 2021, accident in La Mirada, California, in which a BNSF employee was fatally injured during yard operations. Three NTSB investigators traveling to the scene, expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 3, 2021