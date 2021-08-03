Board of Supervisors will consider requiring L.A. County employees to show proof of vaccination

A sign displays the types of COVID-19 vaccination doses available at a Walgreens mobile bus clinic on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County employees could soon be required to either show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested for the virus once a week.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposal, which would apply to all of the county’s more than 100,000 employees, at their meeting next Tuesday.

Under the proposal, vaccinations would be mandated for county healthcare workers. Other county employees would have the option of either vaccination or regular testing.

The board will also consider whether it can require county contractors to be vaccinated or tested.