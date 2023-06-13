Several vehicles were set on fire and a boat was burned during an arson spree in Panorama City Monday night.

Police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of arson on Chase Street between Hazeltine Avenue and Vesper Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Video showed multiple vehicles were damaged and even a boat had been set on fire.

A man said he called 911 after seeing the fires.

“I was driving down Chase and I saw the Chase Street … crosswalks were on fire, so I called 911,” witness Jordan Bailey said.

Bailey described seeing the crosswalk signs and a trashcan that were burning.

Police searched the area and detained four people who were later released.

A town hall meeting had been held Monday night to discuss the recent fires.