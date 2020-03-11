Bob Iger says Disney is ‘sobered’ by coronavirus outbreak

Walt Disney Co.’s annual shareholder meetings are typically quirky affairs, with a mix of serious business matters addressing executive pay, as well as offbeat questions from children.

At Wednesday’s gathering in Raleigh, N.C., though, the event began on a more subdued note, as Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Bob Iger addressed growing concerns about the novel coronavirus that has closed theme parks abroad and rattled global markets.

“It’s fair to say we’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected by this global crisis,” Iger said in prepared remarks. “These are challenging times for everyone.”

He continued, however, by noting that the company has survived crises, including wars, economic downturns and natural disasters, during its nearly 100-year history.

