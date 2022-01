Actor Bob Saget attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on Feb. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday at the age of 65.

Saget, known for his starring role in “Full House” and for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

