Disneyland has confirmed several Star Wars characters will fly into Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.

During Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Disney revealed four new characters will start meeting guests in the parks soon.

Jon Favreau attends the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand started making appearances on May 28. Disney said you may see the two characters “attempting to remain in the shadows around Black Spire outpost.”

Disney also announced Din Djarin, better known as the The Mandalorian, and Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda who found protection with Mando, also will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at “a later date.”

This marks the first time Disneyland visitors will be able to meet Grogu at Disneyland.

“Since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Star Wars storytelling has experienced a galactic expansion to include many new characters and stories across a wide range of settings,” said Scott Trowbridge, a Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Now, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is likewise expanding the stories guests can encounter when visiting.”

Trowbridge also revealed they will be adding more destinations and adventures to the Star Tours attraction at Disneyland.

“And so are we done? You know what, I think we’re going to do some more,” Trowbridge said.

Disney also announced season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ in February 2023.