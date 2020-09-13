Bobcat Fire burns near Chantry Flat area while crews work to stop spread of nearly 30,000-acre blaze

At nearly 30,000 acres, the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest spread into a popular recreation area, Big Santa Anita Canyon near Chantry Flat, on Saturday, according to federal forest officials.

Fire crews continued working to stop the forward spread of the wildfire as it tore through steep terrain amid warm, dry weather throughout the day, officials said. The blaze is growing most on its north and south ends since areas located directly to the east and west of the wildfire are mostly made up of old burn scars, which slow the spread of flames, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Nearly a week after the fire erupted, it has grown to 29,245 acres with 6% containment, officials said. More than 760 firefighting personnel continue to battle the wildfire’s flames.

#BobcatFire has reached into Big Santa Anita Canyon near Chantry Flat. Fire crews are working diligently to halt forward rate of spread. #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/v4vYlpv1SF — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 12, 2020

Since it started on Sunday, Sept. 6, the wildfire has blanketed areas much of the broader Los Angeles area with tiny particles of smoke and ash creating unhealthy air quality. The El Dorado Fire broke out a day earlier in Yucaipa has compounded the poor air quality throughout the region.

Camp Williams in Azusa remains under the only mandatory evacuation order currently in effect for the Bobcat Fire.

Warnings of potential evacuations remain in effect for the foothill communities of Altadena, Arcadia, Bradbury, Duarte, Monrovia, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, according to federal forest officials.

However, an update on the fire from the U.S. Forest Service notes “it’s important to stay well-informed as this is an evolving incident.”