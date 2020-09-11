Bobcat Fire grows to 26,368 acres as it burns away from foothill communities

The Bobcat Fire is still growing in the Angeles National Forest, but it was burning away from the threatened foothill communities as crews began their sixth day fighting the blaze.

The fire, which began Sunday, had scorched 26,368 acres and was 6% contained as of Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Gusty winds died down Thursday, allowing fire crews to work on building a perimeter around the fire. More than 500 firefighters are still battling the blaze.

Fire crews will also be assisted by continuing airdrops Friday.

The communities of Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena remain under an evacuation warning.

Residents should be ready to leave immediately if officials decide to issue and evacuation order.

Any evacuees can head to Santa Anita Race Track for assistance.

Smoke from the fire is creating unhealthy air across Southern California. Residents were asked to avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity if smoke or ash is in the air.

The cause of the fire is unknown.