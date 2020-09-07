Bobcat Fire grows to 4,800 acres in Angeles National Forest; Mount Wilson Observatory evacuated

An evacuation order was issued for the Mount Wilson Observatory Monday morning due to the Bobcat Fire, which has grown to 4,800 acres as it continued to burn out of control in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.

The fast-moving blaze erupted around 12:20 p.m. Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area, according to the U.S. Forest Service InciWeb site. Containment remains at 0%.

|Update| #BobcatFire Overnight, the fire has grown to 4,871 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EM7h5Ua — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020

About 100 personnel have been dispatched to the fire, which is spreading rapidly through heavy brush and timber, officials said.

An unknown number of structures remain threatened, but no other evacuations appear to be in place beyond the Mount Wilson Observatory order.

“Cal Fire ordered evacuation of staff this morning,” read a Facebook post on the observatory’s page.

There was no immediate threat to Azusa residents, the city tweeted as it announced the closure of Azusa Canyon.

Highway 39 has been shut down at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road and a temporary flight restriction was in place over the area as firefighters attack the flames by ground and air. Five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft, and two water tenders have been assigned to the blaze.

With the fire spreading smoke and ash over the region, the South Coast Air Quality Management District warned of unhealthy air quality in the San Gabriel Mountains, eastern San Gabriel Valley and Pomona-Walnut Valley.

“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer.

Fire crews will also face another day of challenging weather conditions, after Sunday saw temperatures that didn’t drop below 90 degrees in foothill and lower mountain areas. “One site in the Santa Monica Mtns (SCE Encinal Canyon Rd) never even fell below 100!” InciWeb stated.

Highs in lower mountain and foothill areas in L.A. County are forecast to be between 103 and 115 degrees on Monday, with the region overall seeing a slight dip in temperatures from the previous day’s historic heat, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

|Update| #BobcatFire Over 100 firefighters are battling the fire that has grown to 1000 acres. It still remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/2DuUGIB2rV — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2020