Bobcat Fire grows to more than 36,000 acres; officials plan virtual meeting with public Monday evening

Fire officials will be hosting a virtual meeting Monday night to update the public on the Bobcat Fire, which has burned more than 36,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest and prompted mandatory evacuation orders in the foothill communities.

The Zoom meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed by the following link: https://usfs.zoomgov.com/J/1609926478. Officials said they will also be responding to questions during the meeting.

The Bobcat Fire, which has been burning for more than a week, grew to 36,366 acres Monday morning with 6% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident website.

Firefighters keep an eye on the Bobcat Fire as it burns on a hillside behind homes in Arcadia on September 13, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday for some residents of Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

Officials are concerned about the fire’s southward spread toward the foothill communities.

The evacuation order included all residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue. San Gabriel Canyon, including Camp Williams, also remain under an evacuation order, according to the Forest Service.

Evacuation warnings are in place for residents north of Foothill Boulevard and East of Santa Anita Avenue. The communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena are also under an evacuation warning.

Residents have been asked to be ready to leave immediately if ordered to do so.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been reopened at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive in Arcadia. Residents were asked to enter through Gate 5.

The #RedCrossLA has re-opened its evacuation point at Santa Anita Park – Gate 5 for those affected by the #BobcatFire.



Please come to the evacuation point if you need refuge; every resident will be given safe lodging and food. pic.twitter.com/8MiqTcseez — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) September 13, 2020

Fire officials said their main focus Monday will be to strengthen and improve fire lines between the south end of the fire and the mountain communities.

The north end of the fire has reached Bear Creek and is expected to spread along the crest. So far, crews have successfully put out all spot fires that have crossed Highway 2.

More than 800 firefighters are working to improve containment of the blaze.

The Bobcat fire began on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Ford Day Use area.

Along with the El Dorado Fire, which has also burned for more than a week in the San Bernardino Mountains, The Bobcat Fire has brought moderate to unhealthy air quality conditions to the region.

Air Quality Forecast (Monday, September 14th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Moderate

🏙 LA: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌅 OC: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌴 Coachella Valley: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups pic.twitter.com/NiAH3M7QpV — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 14, 2020