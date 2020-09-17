Bobcat Fire grows to nearly 80 square miles; evacuation warning in place for Juniper Hills community

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest grew overnight to 50,539 acres, or nearly 80 square miles, the U.S. Forest Service stated in an update Thursday.

The blaze remains only 3% contained as crews work to keep the fire away from the Mt. Wilson Observatory and local communities.

A portion of the unincorporated Juniper Hills community was added to the list of areas under an evacuation warning Wednesday.

The warning includes residents south of Fort Tejon Road and east of 96th Street, and for residents east and south of Valyermo Road west of Bobs Gap Road.

The foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena also remain under an evacuation warning. Those under the warning are asked to be ready to evacuate immediately if ordered by officials.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted about 4 p.m. Wednesday for residents north of Elkins Avenue and East of Santa Anita Avenue in the communities of Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

One evacuation order remains in place for residences within the area north of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.

An evacuation center is open at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive in Arcadia.

The Mount Wilson Observatory continues to be a focus of firefighters Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Flames burned within 500 feet of the observatory earlier this week and continue to threaten the structure.

Officials stated there is still a “critical need for resources” in their efforts to contain the blaze.

Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated Wednesday that more help will be on the way as crews have gained a better handle on fires burning in Northern California.

Officials will be “able to put more resources on these other fires, including the Bobcat Fire,” Newsom said.

Poor air quality continues to be an issue as the fire has been burning for nearly two weeks.

Air Quality Forecast (Thu, Sep 17): https://t.co/szsyGAX5fb

🏖 Coastal: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Unhealthy

🏙 LA: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Very Unhealthy

🌅 OC: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Unhealthy

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Unhealthy pic.twitter.com/mfGV9wa7EJ — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 17, 2020

The Bobcat Fire started on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.