Firefighters keep nearly 70-square-mile Bobcat Fire from damaging Mt. Wilson Observatory

Firefighters have prevented a California wildfire from damaging the Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a pivotal role in early 20th century astronomy.

The Bobcat Fire came within 500 feet of the observatory on Tuesday but Angeles National Forest officials say firefighters were able to protect the historic site.

The observatory is where astronomers confirmed that galaxies exist outside the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

The blaze remains a threat to foothill communities but officials say the fire behavior has moderated.

#BobcatFire firefighters will improve containment lines after previous day’s successful strategic firing operations around Mt. Wilson and foothill communities. Crews will work to contain fire north of Hwy 2 around Cooper Canyon. Full #BobcatFire update at https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR pic.twitter.com/r70iRXijpG — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 16, 2020

This morning the Bobcat Fire is at 44,393 acres and is 3% contained. We had a good night last night and fire behavior moderated at the south end of the fire. There was no infrared flight last night. #BobcatFire pic.twitter.com/hixptkX1vN — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 16, 2020