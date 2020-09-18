Bobcat Fire: More than 60,500 acres burned as firefighters up containment to 15%

Burning for a thirteenth day, the Bobcat Fire had ripped through more than 60,500 acres in the Angeles National Forest as of Friday.

The fire was very active Thursday on its northern perimeter, where it advanced on Juniper Hills and nearby communities, triggering more evacuation orders and a furious firefighting battle from the air with additional aviation assets called to help.

Crews had the blaze about 15% contained at 60,557 acres by Friday morning — up from 9% the night before. Residents in Juniper Hills, Devils Punchbowl, Paradise Springs have been ordered to flee.

The flames threaten to progress further northwest and northeast Friday, sending firefighters on a mission to keep it south of Pearblossom.

On the west end of the fire, the plan was for crews to build fire lines to protect the area around Chilao.

Firefighters have been working to keep the flames from the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory, which was just a few hundred feet away from the fire. Flames in that area remained active Thursday.

The observatory has shared harrowing images of the wall of flames and ash pushing through the greenery outside.

The #BobcatFire is still on our back. We thought we might have it down, but…… The more active area appears to be moving northward. pic.twitter.com/lCgOK3h0aO — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 17, 2020

To the east of the blaze, downslope winds have started pushing the fire eastward near the San Gabriel Reservoir.

Some 1,300 firefighters have converged on the Bobcat Fire, but officials are grappling with still limited, critically needed resources as the battle continues for nearly two weeks.

The fast-moving blaze has jumped highways and containment lines, torched trees and spotted long-rage across the forest as winds fanned it up slopes.

Crews have been slow to contain the blaze, hampered by Santa Ana wind events, dense smoke and active fire tearing through extremely dry brush, chaparral and tall grass in the steep, rugged terrain.

“Containment dates are dependent on resource availability,” fire officials said on the federal InciWeb page. Agencies across the state have reported limited resources.

Some slight cooling was anticipated for Friday, with Ridgetop southerly winds expected to be stronger than in the last few days, officials said.

This morning the #BobcatFire is at 60,557 acres and containment has increased to 15%. Mt. Wilson is still safe and we will continue to focus on the north end of the fire. #LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/tFWVo0H2FT — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 18, 2020

Evacuation orders:

Juniper Hills

Devils Punchbowl

Paradise Springs

The area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek, and west of Jackson Lake.

North of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.

Evacuation warnings:

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Wrightwood, Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

Residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue also remain under an evacuation warning.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been reopened at Palmdale High School, located at 2137 E. Avenue R, Palmdale, 93550.

The cause of the fire, which started Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area, remains under investigation.

We’re safe from the #BobcatFire thanks to the heroic efforts of the firefighters from multiple agencies. The battle is not over yet. https://t.co/pdRwIb0BEO — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 18, 2020