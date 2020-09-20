Bobcat Fire burns more than 100,000 acres, threatening remote communities of Antelope Valley

The wildfire that exploded two weeks ago just above Azusa in the sprawling Angeles National Forest was still moving north Sunday after burning more than 103,000 acres, authorities said.

More than 1,700 firefighters continue to battle the Bobcat Fire, which remains 15% contained, according to an 8 p.m. update Sunday from federal forest officials and local fire authorities.

They made progress on holding containment lines to the south in the San Gabriel Valley and managed to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory from flareups overnight, the U.S. Forest Service said. On Sunday afternoon, crews in Arcadia had to extinguish another flareup that sent smoke billowing over the Chantry Road area.

Driving from Altadena through Sierra Madre and Arcadia close to San Gabriel Mountains, seeing a big flare up in what appears to be Santa Anita Canyon. #BobcatFire pic.twitter.com/5MMbLZHQMU — Susan A. Kitchens (@susankitchens) September 20, 2020

But wind-driven flames more heavily burned to the north, in the Antelope Valley’s remote communities, where they’ve engulfed an unknown number of structures.

The blaze has destroyed the nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological attraction that draws some 130,000 visitors every year, according to the L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Remarkably, the Wildlife Sanctuary staff office appears to have survived, with several pinyon pines, junipers and manzanita trees surrounding the park area,” the department said in a Facebook post. “May this serve as a beacon of hope.”

Officials have not reported any injuries.

While firefighters expect steady temperatures and mostly clear skies on Sunday, they’re bracing for low humidities and winds, which will again blow strongest on the northern portion of the fire, officials said.

“Weather will fuel [Bobcat Fire] growth today,” Angeles National Forest officials said on Twitter, adding that crews will work on protecting structures in affected communities.

Conditions will warm and dry up midweek, authorities said.

CURRENT CONDITIONS on/near the #BobcatFire:

Chilao RAWS 5400' ESE wind gusts 27 mph, RH 8%.

Pine Mtn 4500' S wind gusts 11 mph, RH 18%

Juniper Mesa Rd 4300' NE wind gusts 7 mph, RH 22%

Expect further drying and increasing S-SW winds this afternoon #CAwx #SoCal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 20, 2020

The fire’s movement entering the weekend triggered evacuation orders in the areas of Juniper Hills, Valyermo and Big Rock Springs just as evacuation warnings were lifted for Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Duarte and Bradbury.

“My horses are the ones actually in danger. We had to take them out,” Littlerock resident Cenovio Ascencio told KTLA. “I feel sorry for all the people going through this right now.”

The Forest Service urged the public to follow the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter for information on evacuations.

The Bobcat Fire is now one of L.A. County’s largest fires ever, the L.A. Times reported.

The biggest blaze recorded in the region, the Station Fire, charred 160,000 acres in the same area of the Angeles National Forest in 2009. That fire laid waste to more than 200 structures and killed two firefighters, according to the paper.