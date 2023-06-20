Residents in a Claremont neighborhood are concerned after a family of bobcats moved into a resident’s backyard. The wild cats haven’t caused any trouble yet, but residents are worried they could become a threat.

Video footage from Patrick Cullen’s Claremont home shows a sighting of a mother bobcat and her two kittens near some furniture patio and then later returning to the backyard.

“It was a strange-looking cat initially and then I saw it,” Cullen said. “I started looking a little more intently at it and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bobcat.’ Then I saw the two little ones wander in.”

Residents in a Claremont neighborhood are concerned after a family of bobcats moved into a resident’s backyard. (Source: Patrick Cullen)

The wild cats, which are generally small in size and often prey on rodents, can still become aggressive on rare occasions when they feel threatened.

Mackenzie Rich, conflict specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says people who find themselves in similar situations can try to scare off the bobcats by yelling, waving their arms, tooting an air horn, or clapping their hands.

“I don’t know that I would say people should be concerned necessarily,” she said. “Bobcats are really not interested in interacting with people. They’re generally pretty shy.”

Many wild animals that wander into urban areas are likely seeking out food, water and shelter so it’s important that residents remain aware and remove items left out for their pets.

“Making sure that if we know they’re in the area, we’re taking our small pets out on short six-foot leashes, but also to make sure that the pet doesn’t interact with an animal who could then feel like it needed to defend itself,” Rich said.

The bobcats seemed to have left on their own, but fish and wildlife experts told Cullen that it’s very rare when they will send someone out to relocate animals. Instead, they provide information and advice for people over the phone if they find themselves in similar situations.