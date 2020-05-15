Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank serving customers in their cars amid pandemic

Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank revived its “car hop” service, and is serving customers on a tray attached to their windows.

In preparation for reopening, the burger restaurant has changed the layout of its tables to ensure social distancing and is even considering installing partitions around each booth.

The California Department of Public Health released its COVID-19 guidance for dine-in restaurants earlier this week. It includes cleaning and disinfecting protocol as well as physical distancing and screening requirements.

KTLA’s Kimberly Cheng reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News on May 14, 2020.