Bodies found after searchers locate amphibious vehicle involved in training accident that killed 9 service members off SoCal coast

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Undersea Rescue Command deploys the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) from the deck of the Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel HOS Dominator off the coast of Southern California on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Officials with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) positively identified on Aug. 3, 2020 the location of the amphibious assault vehicle that sunk off the coast of San Clemente Island on July 30,2020. The U.S. Navy’s Undersea Rescue Command confirmed that human remains have also been identified using their underwater remotely-operated video systems from the merchant vessel. (Lt. Curtis Khol/U.S. Navy via AP)

Military officials say they have located a seafaring tank that sank off the Southern California coast last week and found human remains.

The Navy plans to place equipment near the amphibious assault vehicle that is under 385 feet of water and begin recovering the remains.

Seven Marines and one Navy sailor were missing after the 26-ton landing craft sank Thursday near San Clemente Island.

Another Marine was pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were rescued.

The troops had completed a routine training exercise when they reported the craft was taking on water.