Body armor-wearing man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had been shot by police before

A man wearing body armor who was fatally shot by police during an altercation in the Hollywood area on Saturday had previously been wounded in a shooting by law enforcement, police confirm.

In 2018 in North Providence, R.I., RichardSolitro— the man killed in Saturday’s confrontation with L.A. police — brandished a replica Beretta pistol at a police officer, who then fired his gun at him, according to court records. The officer had been responding to a report of a man in a home who might harm himself. When the officer arrived, Solitro was not in the house but inside a car. He got out of the car and brandished what the officer thought was a gun, records say.

A Providence grand jury in 2019 determined the shooting was legally justified. In September, he pleaded no contest to felony assault by use of a device similar in appearance to a firearm in that shooting, according to Rhode Island court records. LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell confirmed that the person fatally shot in Hollywood was the man previously shot by a police officer in Rhode Island.

Saturday’s deadly encounter began when LAPD officers were cut off en route to an emergency by a black sedan with the words “King Satan 666″ written on it. According to the LAPD, as the officers approached the busy intersection of Sunset and Fairfax Avenue, Solitro “suddenly pulled in front of them and stopped.” The suspect “then placed his vehicle in reverse and ran into the police car,” a statement said.

