Los Angeles Police have released body camera video of officers responding to a domestic violence incident involving a man with a sword earlier this week.

The incident occurred just before midnight Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

The body camera video shows officers encountering a 23-year-old man, later identified as Eric Herrera, who had just slashed a family member with a long sword, according to police.

Officers commanded Herrera to drop his weapon, which he refused to do. Officers then deployed a taser, dropping Herrera to the ground where he was taken into custody.

The video shows officers locating the bloodied victim in front of a home and applying a tourniquet to her arm while they waited for paramedics. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Herrera faces a charge of attempted murder.