Body discovered floating in MacArthur Park Lake

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered floating in the lake at MacArthur Park Friday morning.

The body was discovered shortly before 6 a.m. on the northeast side of the lake, near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer William Cooper told the Los Angeles Times.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crime police tape blocking off the area as emergency crews worked to recover the body.

An image taken from the helicopter shows personnel gathered near the lake’s edge during investigation.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the person. The cause of death also remains under investigation.