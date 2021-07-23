Body discovered in lake at Fountain Valley park

Authorities responded to Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, where a body was found in one of the lakes on July 23, 2021. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a lake at Fountain Valley’s Mile Square Regional Park Friday morning.

The grim discovery was made by an OC Parks ranger around 10:45 a.m. in the park’s north lake, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Personnel from the Fountain Valley Police and Fire departments also responded.

The individual, believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead. It’s unclear how and when the person died.

As of 1:45 p.m., the coroner’s office had not yet arrived at the park, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.

The sergeant told KTLA there did not appear to be any obvious signs of foul play, but he noted investigators couldn’t tell much yet because the body had not been removed from the lake.

Authorities were in the process of removing the deceased person from the water shortly before 2:20 p.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

No other details have been released amid the ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Sheriff’s Department.

Located at 16801 Euclid St., Mile Square Regional Park features two lakes, multiple soccer, baseball and softball fields, several playgrounds, a nature area, and an array of activities including archery, fishing and golf, according to the OC Parks website. Visitors can also walk or run around the 4-mile perimeter.

During the spring and summer, the park is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

