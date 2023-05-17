Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in San Bernardino County on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol deputies discovered the man’s body in a desert area of Needles, just west of Interstate 95 and south of Highway 163 around 9 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When county deputies arrived, they found the body lying near a truck. Authorities determined the man “suffered trauma consistent with a gunshot wound.”

No identification on the body was found at the time and officials said it’s unknown when the murder occurred.

No suspect description was immediately available.

“The victim was transported to the coroner’s office where positive identification and next-of-kin notification are pending,” authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.