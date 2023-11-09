Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in Lincoln Heights on Thursday night.

Authorities received reports of the vehicle fire near Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue around 7:21 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the burning car, a body was discovered inside, authorities said.

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in Lincoln Heights on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video shows a destroyed silver sedan parked alongside a curb on a dead-end street.

Additional units were called to the scene as detectives investigated the scene. The circumstances surrounding the person’s death are unclear.

Body found inside burned car in Lincoln HeightsNo suspects were arrested so far as the case remains under investigation.

Sky5 video of the scene can be viewed in the video player above.