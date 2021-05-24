Body discovered on northbound 110 Freeway prompts lane closures through South L.A.

A body found on the 110 Freeway prompted officials to shut down several northbound lanes through South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The discovery was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the right shoulder of the freeway just past the 105 Freeway, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

No information about the deceased person has been released.

It was also unclear how the person died or why they were on the freeway.

The body was covered and surrounded by several patrol vehicles as investigators stood nearby.

The death investigation prompted officials to close northbound lanes of traffic. The FasTrak lanes did remain open, aerial video from Sky5 showed about 6:30 a.m.

Heavy delays could be seen on the northbound side of the freeway. Southbound traffic did not appear to be slowed.

It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.