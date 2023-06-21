A man was found dead following a fire in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The blaze erupted in the 60 x 80 metal-clad, commercial building around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 80 firefighters went into a defensive operation but extinguished the blaze in about 40 minutes.

While conducting a search, firefighters located a man inside the building who was beyond medical help, Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

One person was found dead in a building fire in South Los Angeles on June 20, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

At one point crews were concerned about the building collapsing.

“We knew there were some homeless people living there because we’ve been here before … So, we’re always going to be thinking of search right away but we wouldn’t advance because of the type of building … because of the amount of fire, and it is not a safe building to go in,” said LAFD Capt. Ivan Carmona.

The unidentified man, who was located about 10 feet from the doorway, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not determined if he was unhoused.

The building was filled with mattresses but it was unclear exactly what type of business was in operation, Stewart stated.

LAFD and LAPD arson investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.