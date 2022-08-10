One person was found dead inside a Boyle Heights apartment building that caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at the two-story building in the 500 block of South Clarence Street shortly after 4 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived and went into an offensive mode to attack the blaze.

It took 44 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading beyond the point of origin, Stewart said.

A victim was located as firefighters were conducting a search of the apartment.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said.

A Fire Department arson team was conducting an investigation, which was expected to remain active for the duration of the morning.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area of South Clarence Street south of East 4th Street due to the investigation.