Body found after firefighters douse early morning blaze in Fairfax neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a back house that caught fire in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. and took more than two dozen firefighters to extinguish in a little over 15 minutes, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated in a news alert.

The structure that caught fire was described as a back house located near a one-story home.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the structure, Prange stated.

No information regarding the victim’s identity has been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the death are both under investigation, Prange stated.

