An investigation is underway after a body was found in the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Los Feliz Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of N. Edgemont Street in Los Feliz around 2:15 p.m. for a report of three vehicles that were on fire.

Firefighters upgraded the response and began battling the blaze, eventually knocking it down and extinguishing all three vehicles.

But during a search, a man’s body was found in one of the vehicles.

The unidentified person was declared dead at the scene, and the Fire Department has begun an investigation into what sparked the fire.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of his death.

No additional details have been released at this time.