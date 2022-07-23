A person’s body was found after a fire ripped through a home in Glassell Park Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported to the Fire Department by the Los Angeles Police Department just before 10 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived to the one-story home in the 2600 block of West Crestmoore Place, the home was “well involved” with fire, the LAFD said.

It took 35 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the 101-year-old home, after which the person’s remains were found in the back of the home, according to the Fire Department.

No other bodies were found, and the only injury was a police officer who was taken to a local hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation.

The LAFD’s arson team and the LADP are investigating.