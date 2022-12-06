An investigation is underway Tuesday after an overnight fire, which authorities deemed to be suspicious, burned through a Hollywood home where one person was found dead.

The blaze was reported around 9:48 p.m. in the 6000 block of Fountain Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Arriving firefighters found a small, one-story home with light smoke showing and initiated an offensive attack.

The fire was burning in one room of the home and was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department.

An unidentified body was located as crews searched the home after the fire.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a potential suspicious death prior to the fire,” the fire department stated.

It was unclear why investigators believed the fire was suspicious.

Neighbors said two dogs were also rescued from the home.

There was no word on whether the home had working smoke detectors.

The fire department and the Los Angeles Police department are conducting an investigation.