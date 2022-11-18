The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday.

Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found.

Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway.

So far, police have not released any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death, or the gender and age of the deceased person.

A white tent, which law enforcement often use to cover the scene when a body is found, could be seen set up in a grassy area, although it’s unclear if the body was found on the course or simply on golf course property.

An independent photographer reported that the body found may have been a pedestrian that was involved in an earlier accident but denied medical treatment by paramedics.

The Police Department has not confirmed that report.

Several police units, as well as vehicles from the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks could be seen in the area.

Balboa Golf Course is managed by the L.A. Parks Department as part of the Los Angeles City Golf Division. The city manages 12 golf courses, including seven 18-hole courses, three 9-hole courses and two par-3 courses.