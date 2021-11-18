Body found at Fontana recyclables center

A man’s body was found at a recycle processing center in Fontana on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Burrtec West Valley Transfer Center located at 13373 Napa St., regarding a deceased man found by employees, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a body — identified as 32-year-old Jose Guerra of Colton — on a conveyor belt inside the facility.

At this time, investigators believe Guerra arrived at the facility on a trash truck, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Chandler at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.