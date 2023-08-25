Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” at the L.A. Metro station in Lynwood Friday morning.

The victim’s body was found on a stairway at C Line’s Long Beach Boulevard station around 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Video showed crime scene tape surrounding the light rail station’s entrance underneath the tracks and the 105 Freeway.

No further information was immediately released.

Buses were replacing the train service between the C Line’s Lakewood and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks due to the police activity, L.A. Metro posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.