Body found by firefighters responding to burning building in Leimert Park

An investigation is underway after firefighters responding to a burning building in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles discovered a body Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West King Boulevard, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took firefighters just over 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the one-story commercial building.

Firefighters then discovered an unresponsive person inside the building who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department stated.

No further information about the person’s identity or cause of death was immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.