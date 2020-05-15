Live Now
Body found floating in Marina del Rey; investigation underway

by: , with reporting by Alberto Mendez

Authorities investigate after a body was found floating in Marina del Rey. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway in Marina del Rey Friday after a body was found floating in the water.

Homicide detectives responded to a call that came in about 6:30 a.m. reporting the discovery, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Once arriving at the scene, detectives located a deceased person in the water, Lt. Vincent Orsini said.

Aerial video from Sky5 later showed the body of what appeared to be a man in the back of a Sheriff’s Department boat. 

No further information about the discovery was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

