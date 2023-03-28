Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burned van in Woodland Hills Tuesday morning.

The burning vehicle was reported at 7:23 a.m. in the 21000 block of Mulholland Drive near Rosario Road, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Marin of the Los Angeles Police Department.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a body inside the vehicle.

The person’s age and gender have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Nidia Becerra and Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this story.