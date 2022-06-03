Human remains were found in a Camarillo dumpster Friday morning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the dumpster in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo about 6:50 a.m., and the “Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains found are human,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities also confirmed that the investigation is being handled as a homicide, and Capt. Cameron Henderson told KTLA that one person has been detained.

The detainee was involved in the incident, which also involves one of their family members, though it remains to be seen if the detainee is related to the victim or the suspect, Henderson said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available.