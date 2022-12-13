The body of a man found in a patch of brush Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a man who was reported missing in late October.

Changyu Zhou, 84, was reported missing on Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue.

Zhou suffered from Alzheimer’s that required medication and authorities said he only spoke Mandarin.

Despite living in the city for two years, he was not familiar with the area and had gotten lost in the past. He was reported missing only days earlier and was found in Santa Ana.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Irvine police responded to a report of a dead body in the brush behind a business park on the 14900 block of Sand Canyon Avenue.

Based on the person’s clothing and evidence found at the scene, police now believe Zhou is the person who was found.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office will work to confirm the man’s identity in the coming days, police added.