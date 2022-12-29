Investigators were working Thursday to determine what happened to a person found dead in Koreatown overnight.

Officers responded to a report of a body near the intersection of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead by first responders after being found on a sidewalk.

The age and gender of the victim were unknown, the spokesperson said.

Based on the injuries, investigators believe the person may have been the victim of a hit-and-run collision.

No description of a possible suspect vehicle was provided.