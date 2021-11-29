Body found in pond at Riverside’s La Sierra University: Police

An investigation is underway Monday after a body was discovered in a pond at La Sierra University in Riverside, police say.

The deceased person was found by someone who was performing maintenance work at the university, which is located at 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.

Officers responded just after 10:30 a.m. and are currently investigating, Railsback said.

He did not have any further information, including the deceased person’s identity, a cause of death and how the individual may have ended up in the pond.

Check back for updates on this developing story.