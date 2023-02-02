Authorities are seen after the discovery of a body amid a search for a missing man on Feb. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

A body has been found within the search area for a man who had gone missing in Ventura County, officials said Thursday.

Zachary Zernik in photo provided by family.

Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m.

He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue crews were looking for Zernik in the area of the trailhead, and the search resumed at 7 a.m. Thursday before the body was discovered.

Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson told KTLA that they have not identified the body, but there was no evidence of foul play.