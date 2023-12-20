A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills area in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a body in the 5200 block of South Fairfax Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The deceased, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further information about the victim or the cause of death was released.

Anyone who can help with the investigation was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.