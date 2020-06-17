Body found inside burning vehicle in Pomona

The intersection of Holt and San Antonio avenues is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

Homicide detectives were investigating after finding a man dead inside a burning vehicle in Pomona Monday, officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 4:30 pm of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Holt and San Antonio avenues, according to a Pomona Police Department news release. Officers arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived to contain the fire and found a man’s body inside the vehicle, officials said.

The man has not yet been identified and the cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives as 909-620-2172 or 909-620-3611. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.