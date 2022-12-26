Shirley Airth, who is 94 years old and goes by the name Jean, was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home on foot on Dec. 18, 2022. (OCSD)

A body found in San Juan Capistrano Monday is believed to be Shirley “Jean” Airth, a 94-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

“At this time, we do not believe there is anything suspicious about her death,” officials posted on Twitter. “On behalf of the OC Sheriff’s Department, we’d like to offer our condolences to Jean’s family and thank the many teams who assisted in the search, the city, and the public.”

The Orange County Coroner will provide official identification, the sheriff’s department said.

Airth was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena in San Juan Capistrano on the afternoon of Dec. 18.

Officials found the body at 11:39 a.m. Monday morning along the San Juan Creek, an area that had been the focus of searches over the past eight days, officials said.