Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School in Santa Clarita Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered around 6:50 a.m. on a basketball court at Northbridge Park on Grandview Drive.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a body under a white sheet with a rifle nearby.

Emergency vehicles and crime scene tape were spotted around the basketball court area of the park.

A resident who lives nearby said she heard a loud noise, like fireworks or a gunshot, early Wednesday morning.

Investigators have not confirmed if there was a shooting or if there were any outstanding suspects.

It was not immediately known if classes at Charles Helmers Elementary School were impacted.

