Body found near Highway 18 turn-out in Big Bear prompts homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in Big Bear after man’s body was discovered on the side of the mountain near Highway 18 over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a turn-out in the area of Highway 18 and Glory Ridge after someone called around 4 p.m. Sunday to report a possible deceased person, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Along with the help of fire personnel, the deputies located a body on the side of the mountain.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the victim only as a male adult.

No details about a possible cause of death were given.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are conducting an investigation, the news release stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.