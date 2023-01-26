Crews discovered a man’s body in a confined area near a Garden Grove recreational park on Jan. 26, 2023. (O.C. Fire Authority)

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday.

The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered the body in a “confined area” next to the water at the regional park, officials said.

Due to the body’s location, which was down an embankment, crews diverted the response to a technical recovery operation.

“Technical rescue units with highly-trained USAR firefighters” responded to the scene, officials said.

Crews eventually removed the body from its confined location. The man’s cause of death is unknown and remains under investigation.