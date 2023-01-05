Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body partially buried and covered under debris.

Detectives along with the San Bernardino County Scientific Investigations Division and the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office responded to the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

No suspect information was immediately known and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jaeger at 909-370-5000.