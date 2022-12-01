Mulholland Highway has been closed in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigates a woman who was found dead on the side of the road.

The body was reported at 7:38 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, north of El Matador Beach in Malibu.

The California Highway Patrol has blocked the road so the investigation can be conducted.

Check back for updates to this developing story.